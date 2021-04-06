Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria is where it is now due to leadership of family and friends, says Jonathan
News photo Legit  - The former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan made the comment while speaking at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi state, on Tuesday, April 6.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria is where it is now due to leadership of family, friends, acquaintances rather than ability to deliver ― Jonathan Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria is where it is now due to leadership of family, friends, acquaintances rather than ability to deliver ― Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan gives reason for Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
Goodluck Jonathan gives reason for Nigeria's current state
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria’s current state Sundiata Post:
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria’s current state
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria’s current state Gist 36:
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria’s current state
Goodluck Jonathan gives reason for Nigeria Gidi Feed:
Goodluck Jonathan gives reason for Nigeria's current state
Nigeria is where it is today because of its leadership style that puts family and friends, acquaintances over merit, ability and capability to deliver -- Ex President Goodluck Jonathan Instablog 9ja:
Nigeria is where it is today because of its leadership style that puts family and friends, acquaintances over merit, ability and capability to deliver -- Ex President Goodluck Jonathan
Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan says that, the reason why Nigeria is in this state is because of Nepotism. Gist Reel:
Former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan says that, the reason why Nigeria is in this state is because of Nepotism.
Ex-President, Jonathan reveals why Nigeria is in its current state » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Ex-President, Jonathan reveals why Nigeria is in its current state » NEWS
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria Tori News:
Goodluck Jonathan Gives Reason For Nigeria's current state


   More Picks
1 Over 80 fleeing inmates return to Imo correctional centre - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
5 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
8 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
10 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info