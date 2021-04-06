Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Barely 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked the Police Command in Imo, suspected IPOB insurgents again razed the police division in EhimeMbano in the state, setting some vehicles on fire on Tuesday. The police spokesman in Imo, SP Orlando Ikeokwu ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police confirm burning down of another division in Imo State Nigerian Tribune:
Police confirm burning down of another division in Imo State
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire The Guardian:
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire
Bandits again set Police Division in Imo on fire The Eagle Online:
Bandits again set Police Division in Imo on fire
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire Newsdiaryonline
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire The News:
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire The Street Journal:
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire News Breakers:
Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire
Police Confirm Burning Down Of Another Division In Imo State Naija Surf:
Police Confirm Burning Down Of Another Division In Imo State


   More Picks
1 IMF Grants 28 Countries Debt Relief , Excludes Nigeria - CKN Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Matawalle urges youths to save Nigeria from collapse - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 Imo Prison Break: 35 inmates refused to escape, 6 others voluntarily returned — NCoS - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
4 Covid-19: Nigeria Records 135 New Cases, No Deaths As Infection Hits 163,330 - Aledeh, 21 hours ago
5 Police rescue two-year-olds locked up for days - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
6 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
7 Atiku not fit to contest for President – Malami - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
8 NBA urges JUSUN to shelve planned indefinite strike as House of Representatives wades in - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 15 hours ago
10 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info