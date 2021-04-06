Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police deploys special team to rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Osun State police command has deployed a tactical team to rescue two Chinese miners abducted by criminals at the Ifewara area of the state on Monday. The spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

