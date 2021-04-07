Abia govt reviews curfew to 8pm, includes Ohafia, Arochukwu

|
1
Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times,
23 hours ago
2
IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
3
My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break,
17 hours ago
4
8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post,
3 hours ago
6
IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent - The Guardian,
5 hours ago
7
The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead
Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna - Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
8
Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo - TVC News,
22 hours ago
9
IPOB: There’ll never be Biafra again – Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie - Authentic Nigeria,
20 hours ago
10
Ibom Air to commence Gambia flights - The Nation,
22 hours ago