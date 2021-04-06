Post News
News at a Glance
IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent
The Guardian
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Nigeria’s 2021 growth projection to 2.5 per cent.
The new projection is 1.5 per cent point higher than January’s estimate
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
IMF increases Nigeria’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.5%
The Cable:
IMF forecasts higher growth for Nigeria in 2021
The Punch:
IMF forecasts higher economic growth for Nigeria in 2021 - Punch Newspapers
Premium Times:
IMF increases Nigeria's 2021 economic growth forecast
Biz Watch Nigeria:
IMF Revises Nigeria’s Economic Growth Higher
Sundiata Post:
IMF increases Nigeria’s 2021 economic growth forecast
Nigerian Eye:
IMF forecasts higher economic growth for Nigeria in 2021
The Citizen:
IMF forecasts higher economic growth for Nigeria in 2021
Online Nigeria:
IMF projects 2.5% growth for Nigeria
The Tide:
IMF Forecasts Higher Economic Growth For Nigeria
More Picks
1
Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
2
IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
3
My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife -
News Break,
17 hours ago
4
8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
6
IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
7
The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna -
Instablog 9ja,
18 hours ago
8
Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo -
TVC News,
22 hours ago
9
IPOB: There’ll never be Biafra again – Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie -
Authentic Nigeria,
20 hours ago
10
Ibom Air to commence Gambia flights -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
