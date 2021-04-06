Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Artist, Wisekid, called out after reportedly copying Wizkid’s songs and making 30 Million Naira monthly from streams.
Yaba Left Online  - An unknown Nigerian singer identified as Wisekid has been busted and called out on social media after it was revealed that he cloned Wizkid’s songs and was making 30 Million Naira monthly from the resulting streams.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reactions as Nigerian artist Wisekid reportedly makes N30m monthly off Wizkid Legit:
Reactions as Nigerian artist Wisekid reportedly makes N30m monthly off Wizkid's MIL clone album
Meet Wisekid, The Artist Making N30 Million A Month Cloning Wizkid’s Album Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Meet Wisekid, The Artist Making N30 Million A Month Cloning Wizkid’s Album
Artiste Named Wisekid Made N30 Million Monthly For Copying Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Album KOKO TV Nigeria:
Artiste Named Wisekid Made N30 Million Monthly For Copying Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Album
Con Artist, Wisekid Makes N30 Million Monthly By Copying Wizkid’s Songs And Impersonating Him Kanyi Daily:
Con Artist, Wisekid Makes N30 Million Monthly By Copying Wizkid’s Songs And Impersonating Him
Wisekid is trending because he has allegedly been making N30 million monthly since October 2020 by copying Wizkid Instablog 9ja:
Wisekid is trending because he has allegedly been making N30 million monthly since October 2020 by copying Wizkid's music on Apple Music & Amazon. He released an album named Lasgidi Made, then copied the names of Wizkid's songs thereby getting a huge
Check out how Upcoming Artist busted for copying Wizkid’s music and making N30million monthly FL Vibe:
Check out how Upcoming Artist busted for copying Wizkid’s music and making N30million monthly
Artist busted for copying Wizkid Gist Reel:
Artist busted for copying Wizkid's music and making N30million monthly
Artist busted for copying Wizkid’s music and making N30million monthly Newzandar News:
Artist busted for copying Wizkid’s music and making N30million monthly
Reactions As Artist Who Has Been Illegally Making N30M Monthly By Copying Wizkid Bukas Blog:
Reactions As Artist Who Has Been Illegally Making N30M Monthly By Copying Wizkid's Music Was Caught


   More Picks
1 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 17 hours ago
4 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
7 The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
8 Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo - TVC News, 22 hours ago
9 IPOB: There’ll never be Biafra again – Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie - Authentic Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Ibom Air to commence Gambia flights - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info