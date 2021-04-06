Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria’s President – Fasoranti
News Break  - Reuben Fasoranti, a former leader of Afenifere, has said Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), deserves to be Nigeria’s president come 2023.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu deserves to emerge president in 2023, says Fasoranti The Cable:
Tinubu deserves to emerge president in 2023, says Fasoranti
2023: Tinubu has my total support – Afenifere leader, Fasoranti Daily Post:
2023: Tinubu has my total support – Afenifere leader, Fasoranti
Pa Fasoranti: Why Tinubu deserves to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023 PM News:
Pa Fasoranti: Why Tinubu deserves to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023
Fasoranti backs Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition The Eagle Online:
Fasoranti backs Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition
2023: Tinubu Has All It Takes To Become President - Fasoranti Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Has All It Takes To Become President - Fasoranti
Afenifere leader, Fasoranti backs Tinubu Within Nigeria:
Afenifere leader, Fasoranti backs Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition » NEWS


   More Picks
1 Nigeria: Amosun’s Govt Failed to Capture N50bn in Ogun State’s Debt – Abiodun - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
2 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 17 hours ago
4 8-month-old pregnant Nigerian woman wins gold medal in taekwondo competition, her video causes frenzy - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 IMF increases Nigeria’s growth projection to 2.5 per cent - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
7 The lawmaker representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Aliyu, is dead Aliyu died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
8 Gunmen kidnap family of five in Ondo - TVC News, 22 hours ago
9 IPOB: There’ll never be Biafra again – Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie - Authentic Nigeria, 20 hours ago
10 Ibom Air to commence Gambia flights - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info