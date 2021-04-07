Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri Blows Hot
Gist 36  - Reno Omokri Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has, once again slammed President Muhammadu Buhari. He slammed Buhari over his medical trip to the United Kingdom. Omokri and some Nigerians had earlier staged a protest at the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — @RenoOmokri Sahara Reporters:
Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — @RenoOmokri
You ban foreign rice, yet seek their medical aide, Omokri slams Buhari Lailas News:
You ban foreign rice, yet seek their medical aide, Omokri slams Buhari
Salone:
UPDATE – Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri Blows Hot
Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri Naija News:
Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri
"You Ban Foreign Rice And Plan Foreign Healthcare" - Reno Omokri Slams President Buhari Kanyi Daily:
"You Ban Foreign Rice And Plan Foreign Healthcare" - Reno Omokri Slams President Buhari
Osmek News:
You ban foreign rice, yet seek their medical aide, Omokri slams Buhari
Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri Blows Hot Tori News:
Buhari Banned Foreign Rice But Embraces Foreign Healthcare — Omokri Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 Over 80 fleeing inmates return to Imo correctional centre - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
5 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
8 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
10 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info