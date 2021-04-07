Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,388.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 – The Sun Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 58 New Infections As At April 6 Independent:
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 58 New Infections As At April 6
58 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
58 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6
NCDC announces 58 new COVID-19 infections as at April 6 Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC announces 58 new COVID-19 infections as at April 6
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections
NCDC announces 58 new cases of COVID-19, zero death PM News:
NCDC announces 58 new cases of COVID-19, zero death
Breaking News | COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 The Street Journal:
Breaking News | COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6
Nigeria records 58 new cases of Coronavirus Julia Blaise Blog:
Nigeria records 58 new cases of Coronavirus


   More Picks
1 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
2 My Husband Died On Friday But Doctors Couldn’t Tell Me – Odumakin’s Wife - News Break, 22 hours ago
3 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 3 hours ago
4 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu Deserves To Be Nigeria’s President – Fasoranti - News Break, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
7 May/June 2021 WASSCE May Not Hold, New Timetable To Be Released – WAEC - Naija News, 22 hours ago
8 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
9 Do your job: You’re not elected to complain of ex-leaders, CAN tells Buhari - Legit, 3 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria explains why states were directed to halt vaccination halfway - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info