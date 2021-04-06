Abia: Ikpeazu Reviews Curfew In Aba, Umuahia Aledeh - Governor of Abia State, Southeast, Nigeria, Okezie Ikpeazu has announced a review of the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia, warning of collateral consequences. The curfew will now be between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m as against the 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.



