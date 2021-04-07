Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Afenifere Speaks On Endorsing Tinubu For President
News photo Naija News  - Top Yoruba socio-cultural and political group, Afenifere has denied endorsing the 2023 presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The group added that apart from Tinubu, it has also not ...

6 hours ago
1 Over 80 fleeing inmates return to Imo correctional centre - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
5 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
8 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
10 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
