Citizenship: Timi Frank faults Malami’s comment on Atiku Vanguard News - …Says ex-VP’s Nigerian roots not in doubt Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has lampooned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%