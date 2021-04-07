Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Colourful opening ceremony of 20th National Sports Festival in Edo #NationalSportsFestival2020 #NSF2020 #Edo2020
The Nation  - PHOTOS: Colourful opening ceremony of 20th National Sports Festival in Edo

#NationalSportsFestival2020 #NSF2020 #Edo2020

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin Vanguard News:
PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin
The Cable:
PHOTOS: 20th National Sports Festival kicks off with colourful opening ceremony
20th National Sports Festival begins in Benin City AIT:
20th National Sports Festival begins in Benin City
National Sports Festival Kicks Off In Edo State (See Pictures) Biz Watch Nigeria:
National Sports Festival Kicks Off In Edo State (See Pictures)
PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin The Street Journal:
PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin
Sport Analyst gives update on 20th National Sports Festival TV360 Nigeria:
Sport Analyst gives update on 20th National Sports Festival
PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin News Breakers:
PHOTOS: 20th NSF: Edo puts up colourful opening ceremony in Benin


   More Picks
1 Over 80 fleeing inmates return to Imo correctional centre - The Nation, 3 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
5 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS) - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 3 hours ago
8 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
10 IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info