Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stop Hiding Your Use Of Juju, White People Practise Their’s Openly – Dencia Tells Africans
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Singer Dencia has called on Africans to stop shying away from the use of voodoo or juju and start showing their practices openly.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Dencia tells Africans to proudly showcase their use of juju Legit:
Singer Dencia tells Africans to proudly showcase their use of juju
"Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly" – Singer, Dencia tells Africans Yaba Left Online:
"Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly" – Singer, Dencia tells Africans
Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly — Singer Dencia tells Africans Instablog 9ja:
Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly — Singer Dencia tells Africans
Stop Hiding Your Use Of Juju, White People Practise Theirs Openly – Dencia Tells Africans » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Stop Hiding Your Use Of Juju, White People Practise Theirs Openly – Dencia Tells Africans » Newzandar News
“Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly” – Singer, Dencia tells Africans Naija Parrot:
“Stop hiding your use of juju. White people are practicing openly” – Singer, Dencia tells Africans
Don’t hide your juju, white people don’t - Singer Dencia lectures Africans Dockays World:
Don’t hide your juju, white people don’t - Singer Dencia lectures Africans
"Stop hiding your Juju, the Whites flaunts theirs always" - Singer, Dencia advises Africans Gist Reel:
"Stop hiding your Juju, the Whites flaunts theirs always" - Singer, Dencia advises Africans


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) - Mojidelano, 14 hours ago
3 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage - Gist 36, 13 hours ago
5 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 8 hours ago
8 Civil Defence Arrests 50 Arms-Bearing Herdsmen - Independent, 6 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Ighodalo says, it’s foolishness to have faith when God has provided vaccine - People n Politics, 11 hours ago
10 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info