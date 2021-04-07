Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"Mrs Sri Lanka" Beauty Queen Injured After Former Winner Snatched Crown From Her On-Stage
The Guardian
- Drama erupted at the "Mrs Sri Lanka" beauty pageant on Sunday, when a former titleholder took the crown off the winner's head and handed it to the runner up.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Watch Mrs. Sri Lanka lose her beauty queen crown after it's ?snatched? off her head on stage by Mrs. World over divorce claims (video)
Yaba Left Online:
Watch beauty queen lose her crown after it's ‘snatched’ off her head on stage by Mrs. World over divorce claims (Video)
Independent:
‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ Beauty Queen Injured In On-stage Bust-up
The Street Journal:
"Mrs Sri Lanka" Beauty Queen Injured After Former Winner Snatched Crown From Her On-Stage
Lailas News:
Mrs. Sri Lanka loses her crown after it is ‘snatched’ off her head by Mrs. World over divorce claims.
Naija Parrot:
Watch beauty queen lose her crown after it’s ‘snatched’ off her head on stage by Mrs. World over divorce claims (Video)
Kanyi Daily:
Beauty Queen Embarrassed On Stage As She Loses Her Crown Over Divorce Claim [Video]
Luci Post:
Mrs. Sri Lanka loses her beauty queen crown after it was removed from her head on stage by current Mrs. World over divorce claims
More Picks
1
Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) -
Mojidelano,
1 day ago
2
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
PHOTOS: Five rescued students in Kaduna Government House #Bandit #kaduna -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
4
At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
24 hours ago
6
Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
7
Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
8
Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage -
Gist 36,
24 hours ago
9
NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State -
Independent,
16 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
