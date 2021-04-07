Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
COVID-19: Ighodalo says, it’s foolishness to have faith when God has provided vaccine
People n Politics
- The Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, has criticised those who rely on faith to protect them from an infection he claims God has already provided a vaccine for.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Over 80 fleeing inmates return to Imo correctional centre -
The Nation,
3 hours ago
2
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
7 hours ago
5
Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
6
Kano airport resumes international flights (PHOTOS) -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
7
Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) -
Gist 36,
3 hours ago
8
Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy -
Republican Nigeria,
8 hours ago
9
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
10
IPOB insurgents set another police division in Imo on fire -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
