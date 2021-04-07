Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marriage Is Luck, There Are No Recipes To A Successful Marriage – Toke Makinwa
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Media personality Toke Makinwa is back with a few nuggets on marriage and this time she is letting people know that there are no recipes or set rules to a successful marriage as it is all based on luck.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toke Makinwa says people who have successful marriages are just lucky Legit:
Toke Makinwa says people who have successful marriages are just lucky
Marriage is nothing but luck, no recipe to success – Toke Makinwa Lailas News:
Marriage is nothing but luck, no recipe to success – Toke Makinwa
Marriage is luck, there are no recipes to a successful marriage – Toke Makinwa writes Digest Naija:
Marriage is luck, there are no recipes to a successful marriage – Toke Makinwa writes
Toke Makinwa says there are no recipes to a successful marriage 1st for Credible News:
Toke Makinwa says there are no recipes to a successful marriage
Naija Diary:
“If You Like, Read All The Books In The World, Marriage Is Nothing But Luck” – Toke Makinwa
There’re no recipes to a successful marriage. It’s just luck — Media Personality, Toke Makinwa [Swipe] Instablog 9ja:
There’re no recipes to a successful marriage. It’s just luck — Media Personality, Toke Makinwa [Swipe]
“Marriage is nothing but luck, what will scatter will scatter” – Toke Makinwa shares her take on marriage. Correct Kid:
“Marriage is nothing but luck, what will scatter will scatter” – Toke Makinwa shares her take on marriage.


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
2 Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) - Mojidelano, 14 hours ago
3 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage - Gist 36, 13 hours ago
7 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
8 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 8 hours ago
10 Osinbajo Charges Acting IG of Police To Restore confidence, dignity of Nigeria Police Force - Point Blank News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info