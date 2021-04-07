Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo Charges Acting IG of Police To Restore confidence, dignity of Nigeria Police Force
News photo Point Blank News  - The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has challenged the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to restore confidence and the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Osinbajo gave…

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

