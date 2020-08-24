Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on Africa’s Forbes list
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele as she finally makes Africa’s Forbes list.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Legit:
I'm so honoured: Actress Funke Akindele reacts as she makes Forbes Africa Icons List
Funke Akindele-Bello listed among Forbes “100 Icons from Africa” PM News:
Funke Akindele-Bello listed among Forbes “100 Icons from Africa”
Funke Akindele Makes Forbes List Sundiata Post:
Funke Akindele Makes Forbes List
Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy others make Forbes Africa icons for 2021 Pulse Nigeria:
Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy others make Forbes Africa icons for 2021
Funke Akindele becomes one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, makes Forbes list Top Naija:
Funke Akindele becomes one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, makes Forbes list
‘I’m So Honored’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Jubilates As She Makes It To Forbes List Naija on Point:
‘I’m So Honored’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Jubilates As She Makes It To Forbes List
Funke Akindele Makes Forbes List Gist 36:
Funke Akindele Makes Forbes List
‘I’m So Honored’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Jubilates As She Makes It To Forbes List » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
‘I’m So Honored’ – Actress, Funke Akindele Jubilates As She Makes It To Forbes List » Newzandar News
"My time is here" Funke Akindele excited as she makes Forbes list - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
"My time is here" Funke Akindele excited as she makes Forbes list - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 “Davido didn’t pay my bride price, he won’t get close to baby Ifeanyi” – instagram Blogger, claims Chioma vowed - Correct Kid, 10 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 IPOB: There Will Never Be Biafra Again – Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
8 Police deploys special team to rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Ighodalo says, it’s foolishness to have faith when God has provided vaccine - People n Politics, 8 hours ago
10 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info