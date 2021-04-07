Post News
News at a Glance
‘Rebuild the police’ – VP Osinbajo Instructs new IGP, Alkali Baba
Oyo Gist
- Nigerian Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the newly decorated Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to focus on rebuilding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Oyogist.com reports.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Osinbajo to decorate acting IGP with new rank
Business Day:
Osinbajo to new IGP: Build bridges, restore public confidence in police
PM News:
Rebuild the police: VP Osinbajo tells new IGP Alkali Baba
Ladun Liadi Blog:
VP Osinbajo decorates new IGP [photo]
Online Nigeria:
Osinbajo decorates new IGP Usman Alkali Baba
Naija News:
Osinbajo Decorates Usman Alkali Baba As New IGP
Gist Punch:
VP Osinbajo decorates new IGP [photo]
More Picks
1
“Davido didn’t pay my bride price, he won’t get close to baby Ifeanyi” – instagram Blogger, claims Chioma vowed -
Correct Kid,
10 hours ago
2
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
3
IPOB: There Will Never Be Biafra Again – Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie -
Naija Loaded,
12 hours ago
4
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
10 hours ago
5
Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
7
Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
8
Police deploys special team to rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Ighodalo says, it’s foolishness to have faith when God has provided vaccine -
People n Politics,
8 hours ago
10
Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) -
Gist 36,
7 hours ago
