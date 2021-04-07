Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi State Finally Kicks Off COVID-19 Vaccination — One Month After National Roll-Out
Gist 36  - Illustrative photo TheCable reports that Kogi state has finally kicked off the COVID-19 vaccination one day after receiving 16,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Nigeria administered the first dose of the vaccine on March 5.

