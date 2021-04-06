Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Acting IGP’s appointment ‘Buhari’s Northernisation of Nigeria Police’ – Ozekhome
Daily Times  - Chief Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), characterized the appointment of the new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, as unlawful and unconstitutional on Wednesday. Ozekhome argued that Baba’s appointment ...

