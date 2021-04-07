Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Super Eagles Jump To 32nd World Best In New FIFA Rankings, As Belgium Retain Lead
News photo The Will  - LS, April 07, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles climbed four places in the latest rankings of national teams published by world football governing body, FIFA, on Wednesday, April 7.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking Daily Post:
Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking
FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles climb four places in April table Premium Times:
FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles climb four places in April table
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking The Sun:
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking
Super Eagles Rise Four Places in FIFA’s April ranking My Celebrity & I:
Super Eagles Rise Four Places in FIFA’s April ranking
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking The Eagle Online:
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking
Super Eagles of Nigeria rise 4 places in new FIFA Ranking Pulse Nigeria:
Super Eagles of Nigeria rise 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking » Newzandar News
Super Eagles Of Nigeria Move To Third Position In Latest FIFA Rankings Naija News:
Super Eagles Of Nigeria Move To Third Position In Latest FIFA Rankings
Super Eagles moves up four places on the latest FIFA ranking Brila:
Super Eagles moves up four places on the latest FIFA ranking


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) - Mojidelano, 20 hours ago
3 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
5 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage - Gist 36, 19 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 13 hours ago
8 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 12 hours ago
9 Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
10 Osinbajo Charges Acting IG of Police To Restore confidence, dignity of Nigeria Police Force - Point Blank News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info