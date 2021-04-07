Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigeria’s Super Eagles Jump To 32nd World Best In New FIFA Rankings, As Belgium Retain Lead
The Will
- LS, April 07, (THEWILL) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles climbed four places in the latest rankings of national teams published by world football governing body, FIFA, on Wednesday, April 7.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking
Premium Times:
FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles climb four places in April table
The Sun:
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking
My Celebrity & I:
Super Eagles Rise Four Places in FIFA’s April ranking
The Eagle Online:
Super Eagles soar on FIFA ranking
Pulse Nigeria:
Super Eagles of Nigeria rise 4 places in new FIFA Ranking
Newzandar News:
Super Eagles rise four places in FIFA’s April ranking » Newzandar News
Naija News:
Super Eagles Of Nigeria Move To Third Position In Latest FIFA Rankings
Brila:
Super Eagles moves up four places on the latest FIFA ranking
More Picks
1
COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
2
Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) -
Mojidelano,
20 hours ago
3
Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
“Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says -
Lailas News,
19 hours ago
5
Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy -
Republican Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage -
Gist 36,
19 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
8
NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State -
Independent,
12 hours ago
9
Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
10
Osinbajo Charges Acting IG of Police To Restore confidence, dignity of Nigeria Police Force -
Point Blank News,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...