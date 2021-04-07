Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Civil Defence Arrests 50 Arms-Bearing Herdsmen
News photo Independent  - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested 50 arms-bearing herdsmen.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Over 50 armed herdsmen arrested last week ― NSCDC boss Nigerian Tribune:
Over 50 armed herdsmen arrested last week ― NSCDC boss
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping Daily Post:
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping
Over 50 Armed Herdsmen Arrested In One Week @officialNSCDC Boss Sahara Reporters:
Over 50 Armed Herdsmen Arrested In One Week @officialNSCDC Boss
Civil Defence arrests 50 herdsmen for bearing arms Daily Nigerian:
Civil Defence arrests 50 herdsmen for bearing arms
Nigeria Civil Defence arrests 50 arms-bearing herdsmen News Verge:
Nigeria Civil Defence arrests 50 arms-bearing herdsmen
Civil Defence arrests 50 arms-bearing herdsmen Prompt News:
Civil Defence arrests 50 arms-bearing herdsmen
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping Naija Surf:
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
NSCDC arrests 50 herdsmen for carrying guns, kidnapping » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 “Davido didn’t pay my bride price, he won’t get close to baby Ifeanyi” – instagram Blogger, claims Chioma vowed - Correct Kid, 10 hours ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 IPOB: There Will Never Be Biafra Again – Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 10 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 12 hours ago
7 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
8 Police deploys special team to rescue kidnapped Chinese miners in Osun - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Ighodalo says, it’s foolishness to have faith when God has provided vaccine - People n Politics, 8 hours ago
10 Wizkid Hangs Out With Daughter of Ghanaian’s President On Her Birthday (Video) - Gist 36, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info