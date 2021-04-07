Post News
News at a Glance
We Did Not Endorse Tinubu For 2023 Presidency — Afenifere Thread 👇👇
The Breaking Times
- We Did Not Endorse Tinubu For 2023 Presidency — Afenifere
Thread 👇👇
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Afenifere Denies Endorsing Tinubu’s 2023 Presidency
Ripples Nigeria:
Afenifere denies report of support for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Afenifere denies endorsing Tinubu
Instablog 9ja:
Afenifere has denied endorsing Tinubu’s 2023 Presidency
Online Nigeria:
2023: Afenifere denies endorsing Tinubu’s power bid
The New Diplomat:
Afenifere Denies Backing Tinubu’s Presidential Bid
Nigeria Tunes:
Afenifere Denies Endorsing Tinubu’s 2023 Presidency
