Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
News photo iBrand TV  - Activities on the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed on a positive note to halt the four consecutive days of bearish run, growing by 0.02 per cent.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% Vanguard News:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% Pulse Nigeria:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% Prompt News:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% News Verge:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% News Diary Online:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% The Street Journal:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02% News Breakers:
NSE’s key indicators up by 0.02%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: NCDC announces 58 new infections as at April 6 - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) - Mojidelano, 17 hours ago
3 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
5 Nigerian Stock Exchange CEO Oscar Onyema completes tenure, to head NGX Group - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage - Gist 36, 16 hours ago
7 Osinbajo visits Imo over attacks, calls for rejection of agents of anarchy - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 Upcoming Nigerian Artist, “Wisekid”, called out after reportedly copying and copyrighting Wizkid’s songs. - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
9 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 9 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info