Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Chinese expatriates’ kidnappers demand ₦10 million ransom – Official
Premium Times
- The expatriates were kidnapped at a mining site located OkepaItikan village in Ifewara, Atakumosa-West local government area of the state on Monday.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Kidnappers Of 2 Chinese Nationals In Osun Demand N10m Ransom
The Guardian:
Abductors of Chinese expatriates in Osun demand N10m ransom
Ripples Nigeria:
Chinese miners’ abductors demand N10m ransom
News Diary Online:
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun -Police Newsdiaryonline
Pulse Nigeria:
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun -Police
The Eagle Online:
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun -Police
The News Guru:
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun – Police
PM News:
Kidnappers demand N10m for release of Chinese miners in Osun – Police
The Street Journal:
Abductors of Chinese expatriates in Osun demand N10m ransom
1st for Credible News:
Kidnappers demand N10m for Chinese miners
