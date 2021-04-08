Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo Attacks: FG Must Become Sincere, Nationalistic For Nigeria To Be Saved – Abaribe
Information Nigeria  - Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has urged the Federal Government to be more sincere in handling the security affairs of the country. Abaribe made this known while reacting to the recent attacks in Imo State. He opined that if Nigeria is to be ...

