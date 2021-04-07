Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Only Got To Know About Doctors’ N5,000 Hazard Allowance During COVID-19 Pandemic – Ngige
News photo News Break  - Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said he only got to know that doctors in Nigeria are paid N5,000 as hazard allowance. He said it was shocking that the money, which became effective in 1992 was yet to be reviewed 29 years later.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

