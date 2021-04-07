Post News
News at a Glance
Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation
News Wire NGR
- Estimated Reading Time: 1A federal high court in Abuja has issued an interim order in favour of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) freezing 11 bank accounts.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Court grants CBN's request to freeze 11 bank accounts under investigation
The Punch:
CBN freezes 11 bank accounts - Punch Newspapers
This Day:
Court Directs CBN to Freeze 11 Bank Customers’ Accounts
Biz Watch Nigeria:
CBN Receives Order To Freeze 11 FCMB Accounts
TVC News:
CBN secures court order to freeze 11 bank accounts over suspicious activities
Business Day:
CBN gets court approval to freeze 11 bank accounts under investigation
Inside Business Nigeria:
Court Orders CBN To Freeze 11 Suspicious Bank Accounts.
Economic Confidential:
CBN Freezes Eleven Bank Accounts
Sundiata Post:
CBN freezes 11 bank accounts
More Picks
1
PHOTOS: Five rescued students in Kaduna Government House #Bandit #kaduna -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
2
At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono -
Instablog 9ja,
16 hours ago
4
NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State -
Independent,
18 hours ago
5
Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
6
Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking him On Instagram -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
4 hours ago
7
He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad -
The Info NG,
6 hours ago
8
PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
9
Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
10
EMA confirms clots as 'very rare' AstraZeneca side effect -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
