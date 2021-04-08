Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSF: Edo threatens shut down of festival over non funding
Vanguard News  - Edo National Festival is under threat as the local organising committee has threatened to shutdown the ongoing 20th edition of the festival.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

#NewsFlash: National Sports Festival tagged #Edo2020 continues as Federal Govt, Edo State set aside differences The decision was reached at the end of a meeting between the LOC and the Presidential committee, presided over by the LOC Chairman and ... TVC News:
#NewsFlash: National Sports Festival tagged #Edo2020 continues as Federal Govt, Edo State set aside differences The decision was reached at the end of a meeting between the LOC and the Presidential committee, presided over by the LOC Chairman and ...
Edo govt. TV360 Nigeria:
Edo govt.
Edo 2020: Presidency, Edo Govt Resolve Financial Issue Prompt News:
Edo 2020: Presidency, Edo Govt Resolve Financial Issue
Edo Defies Federal Govt, Shuts Sports Festival Offices The Will:
Edo Defies Federal Govt, Shuts Sports Festival Offices
Edo threatens to shut down 20th NSF Thursday The Street Journal:
Edo threatens to shut down 20th NSF Thursday
NSF: Edo threatens shut down of festival over non funding News Breakers:
NSF: Edo threatens shut down of festival over non funding
Lack of funds terminates Edo 2020 MetroStar Nigeria:
Lack of funds terminates Edo 2020


