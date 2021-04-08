Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo varsity unions begin indefinite strike over unpaid salaries, others
News photo Vanguard News  - Labour unions at the  Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, on Wednesday embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries and other issues

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

