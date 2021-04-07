Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Champions League: What Pochettino said about Mbappe, Neymar, others after PSG defeated Bayern Munich
Daily Post  - Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has heaped praises on his players, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, for their "enormous sacrifice"

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich The Guardian:
Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich
Mbappe Double Gives PSG Edge Over Holders Bayern Munich Signal:
Mbappe Double Gives PSG Edge Over Holders Bayern Munich
Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at Bayern Munich | The Herald:
Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at Bayern Munich |
Mbappe Double Secures Vital Win For PSG Against Bayern Information Nigeria:
Mbappe Double Secures Vital Win For PSG Against Bayern
Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich The Street Journal:
Mbappe stars as PSG win at holders Bayern Munich
Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at Bayern Munich — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at Bayern Munich — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info