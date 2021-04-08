Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
A social media user recently claimed that Nigerian star singer, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil
Lailas News:
“My pastor says Wizkid is one of the demons in hell; Machala means devil” – Man claims
Edujandon:
“My pastor said Wizkid is one of the demons in hell; Machala means devil” – Man claims
Newzandar News:
“My pastor says Wizkid is one of the demons in hell; Machala means devil” – Man claims » Newzandar News
Kanyi Daily:
"Wizkid Sold His Soul To Devil, He's One Of The Demons In Hell” - Nigerian Pastor Claims
Gist Reel:
Daddy Freeze slams man who claims Wizkid sold his soul and his fans are 'devil followers'
AY Naija NG:
Must See: “Wizkid Is One Of The Top DEMONS IN Hell, Wizkid FC Mean Demon Fans” – Man Reveals Vision From His Pastor
Naija Diary:
Daddy Freeze Blasts Man Who Claims Wizkid Sold His Soul And His Fans Are Devil Followers
Luci Post:
“Wizkid Has Sold His Soul To The Devil, He Is One Of The Demons In Hell” – Man Claims
Tori News:
Wizkid Is One of the Demons In Hell - Pastor Makes Shocking Revelation
