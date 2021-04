Owerri Jail Invasion: Correctional Service Recaptures 48 Fleeing Inmates The Herald - The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) says it has recaptured 48 fleeing inmates of the Owerri Custodial Centre. The recaptured inmates escaped from the facility on Monday, when gunmen invaded it, releasing about 1,844 inmates.



