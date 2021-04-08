Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, kidnap cop, injure others - Punch Newspapers
The Punch  - Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, kidnap cop, injure others - Punch Newspapers

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, kidnap cop Legit:
Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, kidnap cop
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kidnap Cop Leadership:
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kidnap Cop
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo @PoliceNG Station, Kidnap Cop Sahara Reporters:
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo @PoliceNG Station, Kidnap Cop
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kidnap Cop Aledeh:
Again, Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Kidnap Cop
Gunmen attack Imo police station again, kidnap cop, injure others » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Gunmen attack Imo police station again, kidnap cop, injure others » NEWS
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Again, gunmen attack Imo police station, kidnap cop, injure others


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 18 hours ago
3 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 7 hours ago
4 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
7 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
9 Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ... - The Nation, 19 hours ago
10 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info