Gunmen strike again on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road, abduct three quarry staff

Gunmen strike again on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road, abduct three quarry staff



GUNMEN struck again at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who are staff of a quarry company. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineGunmen strike again on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road, abduct three quarry staffGUNMEN struck again at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who are staff of a quarry company.



News Credibility Score: 99%