Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ...
The Nation  - Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

