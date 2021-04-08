Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
IN FULL: The 10 demands by striking doctors -- and 'FG's responses so far'
The Cable
- The leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) tionwide strike until the federal government meets all their demands.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Day eight: Resident doctors vow to continue strike action
Leadership:
Strike Continues As Resident Doctors Insist Demands Not Met
The Guardian:
Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG
This Day:
You Have No Justification for Strike, Ngige Tells Resident Doctors
Vanguard News:
FG urges resident doctors to call off strike
Independent:
Resident Doctors Vow To Continue Strike
Business Day:
Gbajabiamila to meet resident doctors on Thursday over ongoing strike
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt urges doctors to suspend strike
Biz Watch Nigeria:
House Doctors Have Started Receiving Payments - Ngige To NARD
News Verge:
FG urges resident doctors to call off strike — NEWSVERGE
The Street Journal:
FG urges resident doctors to call off strike
Prompt News:
Resident Doctors vow to continue strike
Nigerian Eye:
IN FULL: The 10 demands by striking doctors — and ‘FG’s responses so far’ ——————- The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) met on Wednesday and vowed to continue their nationwide strike until t...
Pulse Nigeria:
Resident Doctors vow to continue strike
Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian doctors vow to continue strike
News Diary Online:
Resident Doctors vow to continue strike
TV360 Nigeria:
FG urges resident doctors to call off strike : TV360 Nigeria
Within Nigeria:
Resident doctors pledge to continue strike, accuse government of insincerity
Naija News:
Nigerian Doctors Knock Ngige, Vows To Continue Strike
News Breakers:
FG urges resident doctors to call off strike
Tori News:
Resident Doctors Vow to Continue Nationwide Strike
More Picks
1
He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
2
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
3
Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies -
The Capital,
11 hours ago
4
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
6
MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
7
US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
8
Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...