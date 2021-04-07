Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abduction: Kaduna Hands Over Five Freed Students To Parents
Tori News  - On Thursday night, March 11, 2021, the bandits in large numbers invaded the school located opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy along the Kaduna International Airport road and abducted 39 students.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Abduction: Kaduna hands over five freed students to parents - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Abduction: Kaduna hands over five freed students to parents - Punch Newspapers
Afaka abduction: Kaduna hands over 5 freed students to parents The Cable:
Afaka abduction: Kaduna hands over 5 freed students to parents
Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ... The Nation:
Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ...
Abduction: Kaduna hands over five freed students to parents Nigerian Eye:
Abduction: Kaduna hands over five freed students to parents
Kaduna Govt hands over five freed students to parents Top Naija:
Kaduna Govt hands over five freed students to parents
Abduction: Kaduna Hands Over Five Freed Students To Parents Naija News:
Abduction: Kaduna Hands Over Five Freed Students To Parents
Kaduna Govt Hands Over Five Freed Students To Parents Anaedo Online:
Kaduna Govt Hands Over Five Freed Students To Parents


   More Picks
1 It is difficult to find loyal people after leaving power, says Jonathan - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
3 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
5 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 20 hours ago
10 Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info