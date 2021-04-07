Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

   More Picks
1 It is difficult to find loyal people after leaving power, says Jonathan - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
3 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 16 hours ago
5 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
7 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 6 hours ago
9 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 20 hours ago
10 Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
