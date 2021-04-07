Post News
News at a Glance
“Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
Lailas News
- “Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
“Stop Killing Your Children” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Ladies
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Uche Ogbodo Advices Unmarried Women Above 30 To Have Their Kids Rather Than Abort.
Global Village Extra:
Actress, Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Women Against Having Abortion By Feyisayo Helen Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have their children rather than abort.
Newzandar News:
“Stop Killing Your Children”- Actress, Uche Ogbodo Aadvises Single Ladies [VIDEO] » Newzandar News
Edujandon:
“Who marriage help” – Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have kids rather than abort (Video)
Gidi Feed:
"Who marriage help?" Uche Ogbodo asks as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort. Cc @Gidi_Traffic
Instablog 9ja:
“Stop killing your children,” Actress Uche Ogbodo advises single ladies
More Picks
1
It is difficult to find loyal people after leaving power, says Jonathan -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
3
At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono -
Instablog 9ja,
16 hours ago
5
NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State -
Independent,
18 hours ago
6
Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
7
Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking him On Instagram -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
4 hours ago
8
He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad -
The Info NG,
6 hours ago
9
PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
10
Emergence of Olu of Warri-designate well deserved, says Tinubu -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
