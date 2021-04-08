Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo: Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief –
News photo Naija Loaded  - President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as the Acting Inspector General of Police because he was the most senior among those qualified to hold the position, an official has said.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Osinbajo issues directives to new IGP, Usman Alkali Baba Daily Post:
Insecurity: Osinbajo issues directives to new IGP, Usman Alkali Baba
News in Photographs: Osinbajo Decorates IG Baba with New Rank This Day:
News in Photographs: Osinbajo Decorates IG Baba with New Rank
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief – Osinbajo Premium Times:
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief – Osinbajo
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief - VP. Osinbajo The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief - VP. Osinbajo
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as the new IGP News Wire NGR:
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as the new IGP
Salone:
Osinbajo Says : Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief – Osinbajo Naija Surf:
Why Buhari appointed Usman Alkali as Nigeria’s new police chief – Osinbajo
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief Gist 36:
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's Vice President Osinbajo Decorates New Acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba
Nigeria: Osinbajo decorates Baba as Acting IG World Stage:
Nigeria: Osinbajo decorates Baba as Acting IG
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief - Osinbajo Tori News:
Why Buhari Appointed Usman Alkali As Nigeria’s New Police Chief - Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Singer, Wisekid Allegedly Makes N30m Monthly By Cloning Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album (Photos) - Mojidelano, 1 day ago
2 Dangote is Nigeria’s biggest problem – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 PHOTOS: Five rescued students in Kaduna Government House #Bandit #kaduna - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 “Wailing won’t stop Buhari from going on medical trips” – Presidential aide says - Lailas News, 24 hours ago
6 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
7 Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
8 Actress Tayo Sobola Reveals Why She Had A Secret Marriage - Gist 36, 24 hours ago
9 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 16 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info