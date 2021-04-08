Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Again, Gunmen Abduct Three Quarry Workers in Ibadan
News photo Inside Oyo  - Gunmen struck again at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who are staff of a quarry company. According to the Nigerian Tribune, it was  learnt that the gunmen waylaid the workers at about 4:30 p.m.

