Again, Gunmen Abduct Three Quarry Workers in Ibadan Inside Oyo - Gunmen struck again at Idi Ayunre area on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oyo State, on Tuesday, abducting three men who are staff of a quarry company. According to the Nigerian Tribune, it was learnt that the gunmen waylaid the workers at about 4:30 p.m.



News Credibility Score: 99%