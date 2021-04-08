Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Bandits Released Us Voluntarily” – Freed Kaduna Student Says
News photo Gist 36  - “Bandits Released Us Voluntarily” – Freed Kaduna Student Says One of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Mando, Kaduna State has disclosed how they were freed from captivity.

1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
2 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
3 Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai - Independent, 6 hours ago
4 Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
5 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 PDP postpones South-west congress, shifts venue - Republican Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
8 MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria - Authentic News Daily, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
10 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 9 hours ago
