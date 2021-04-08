Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Uche Ogbodo took to Instagram to talk about expecting her second child as a single woman.

 

In a lengthy video posted to her IG, the actress spoke about her first pregnancy at 27 and he

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Stop Killing Your Children” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Ladies Information Nigeria:
“Stop Killing Your Children” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Ladies
“Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort. Lailas News:
“Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
“Who Marriage Help?” – Uche Ogbodo Advises Unmarried Women Above 30 To Have Their Kids Rather Than Abort KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Who Marriage Help?” – Uche Ogbodo Advises Unmarried Women Above 30 To Have Their Kids Rather Than Abort
Pulse Nigeria:
'Who marriage help' - Actress Uche Ogbodo says as she advises single women above 30 not to abort their babies
Don’t Wait For Marriage Before You have Kids – Actress Advises Women The News Chronicle:
Don’t Wait For Marriage Before You have Kids – Actress Advises Women
Actress, Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Women Against Having Abortion By Feyisayo Helen Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have their children rather than abort. Global Village Extra:
Actress, Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Women Against Having Abortion By Feyisayo Helen Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have their children rather than abort.
“Stop Killing Your Children”- Actress, Uche Ogbodo Aadvises Single Ladies [VIDEO] » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Stop Killing Your Children”- Actress, Uche Ogbodo Aadvises Single Ladies [VIDEO] » Newzandar News
Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried older women to have their kids rather than abort. 1st for Credible News:
Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried older women to have their kids rather than abort.
“Who marriage help” – Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have kids rather than abort (Video) Edujandon:
“Who marriage help” – Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have kids rather than abort (Video)
LORD !!!: “Who marriage help?” Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) Salone:
LORD !!!: “Who marriage help?” Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video)
"Who marriage help?" Uche Ogbodo asks as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort. Gidi Feed:
"Who marriage help?" Uche Ogbodo asks as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
“Stop killing your children,” Actress Uche Ogbodo advises single ladies Instablog 9ja:
“Stop killing your children,” Actress Uche Ogbodo advises single ladies


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info