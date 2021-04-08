Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Uche Ogbodo took to Instagram to talk about expecting her second child as a single woman.
In a lengthy video posted to her IG, the actress spoke about her first pregnancy at 27 and he
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
“Stop Killing Your Children” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Ladies
Lailas News:
“Who marriage help?" - Uche Ogbodo asks as she advises unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Who Marriage Help?” – Uche Ogbodo Advises Unmarried Women Above 30 To Have Their Kids Rather Than Abort
Pulse Nigeria:
'Who marriage help' - Actress Uche Ogbodo says as she advises single women above 30 not to abort their babies
The News Chronicle:
Don’t Wait For Marriage Before You have Kids – Actress Advises Women
Global Village Extra:
Actress, Uche Ogbodo Advises Single Women Against Having Abortion By Feyisayo Helen Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have their children rather than abort.
Newzandar News:
“Stop Killing Your Children”- Actress, Uche Ogbodo Aadvises Single Ladies [VIDEO] » Newzandar News
1st for Credible News:
Nollywood Actress, Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried older women to have their kids rather than abort.
Edujandon:
“Who marriage help” – Uche Ogbodo advises unmarried women above 30 to have kids rather than abort (Video)
Salone:
LORD !!!: “Who marriage help?” Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video)
Gidi Feed:
"Who marriage help?" Uche Ogbodo asks as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort.
Instablog 9ja:
“Stop killing your children,” Actress Uche Ogbodo advises single ladies
More Picks
1
He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
2
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
13 hours ago
3
Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies -
The Capital,
11 hours ago
4
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory -
The Info NG,
16 hours ago
6
MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
7
US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
8
Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...