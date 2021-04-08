Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Music producer and songwriter, Shizzi has expressed his disappointment following his experience with the Nigerian police. Shizzi in his tweet stated that people saying that Nigeria is stressful is an understatement.

