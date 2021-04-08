Post News
News at a Glance
NSCDC Destroys Fake Products Worth N8m In Kano State
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano State – The Sun Nigeria
Daily Nigerian:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano
Prompt News:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano State
News Diary Online:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano State Newsdiaryonline
National Accord:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano State
The Eagle Online:
NSCDC destroys fake products worth N8m in Kano
More Picks
1
Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
16 hours ago
3
NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project -
National Accord,
6 hours ago
4
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory -
The Info NG,
19 hours ago
7
Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
13 hours ago
9
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
12 hours ago
10
Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ... -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
