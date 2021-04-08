Post News
News at a Glance
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, is in a celebratory mood today April 8, as his son, Kosi, and daughter, Valerie, are both celebrating their birthday.
He shared photos of them on his
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates son and daughter as they mark birthday
Naija Loaded:
Veteran Actor Kanayo O.Kanayo Celebrates His Son And Daughter As They Turn A Year Older Today April 8.
Information Nigeria:
Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Celebrates His Children On Their Birthday
Online Nigeria:
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Shares Photos of His Children As He Celebrates Them On Their Birthday
Gist Reel:
"Happy birthday my investments" - Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates son and daughter's birthday
Global Village Extra:
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates Children On Their Birthday By Feyisayo Helen Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo is celebrating his children, Uloakum and Kosisochukwu as they turn a year older today, April 8.
Newzandar News:
“Happy birthday my investments” – Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates son and daughter’s birthday » Newzandar News
Tori News:
Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Shares Photos of His Children As He Celebrates Them On Their Birthday
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Please show them your usual love' Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo begs fans as he celebrates his children's birthday - Kemi Filani News
