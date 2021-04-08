Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Final year Uniport student reportedly collapses, dies days after writing exam
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A final year student of the University of Port Harcourt identified simply as Gloria, has died few days after writing her first semester exam.

 

It was gathered that the student of

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Final year Uniport student reportedly collapses, dies days after writing exam Yaba Left Online:
Final year Uniport student reportedly collapses, dies days after writing exam
TRAGIC: Final Year Student Of UNIPORT Slumps And Dies After Exams The Trent:
TRAGIC: Final Year Student Of UNIPORT Slumps And Dies After Exams
Final year Uniport student reportedly collapses, dies days after writing exam Naija Parrot:
Final year Uniport student reportedly collapses, dies days after writing exam
Final Year UNIPORT Student Reportedly Collapses, Dies Days After Writing Exam Edujandon:
Final Year UNIPORT Student Reportedly Collapses, Dies Days After Writing Exam
Final Year Uniport Student Sadly Collapses & Subsequently Dies Days After Writing Exam » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Final Year Uniport Student Sadly Collapses & Subsequently Dies Days After Writing Exam » Newzandar News
Oh No! Final Year UNIPORT Student Reportedly Collapses, Dies Days After Writing Exam Tori News:
Oh No! Final Year UNIPORT Student Reportedly Collapses, Dies Days After Writing Exam


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info