“Who marriage help?” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says, speaks against abortion

“Who marriage help?” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says, speaks against abortion

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has advised single women above 30 to give birth to their children rather than obtain abortion. Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog“Who marriage help?” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says, speaks against abortionNollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has advised single women above 30 to give birth to their children rather than obtain abortion.



News Credibility Score: 99%