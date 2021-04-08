Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Who marriage help?” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says, speaks against abortion
“Who marriage help?” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says, speaks against abortion
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has advised single women above 30 to give birth to their children rather than obtain abortion.

